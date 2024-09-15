Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 56,885 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,869 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56,885 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 61,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 35,541 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.69 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

