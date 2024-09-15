Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,787 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.