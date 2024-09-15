Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,806,000 after buying an additional 378,697 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after acquiring an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,137,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after acquiring an additional 161,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,795,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,637,000 after acquiring an additional 292,808 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.18.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.