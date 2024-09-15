Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,806,000 after buying an additional 378,697 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after acquiring an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,137,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after acquiring an additional 161,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,795,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,637,000 after acquiring an additional 292,808 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5569 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

