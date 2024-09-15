Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE DBD opened at $42.97 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 226.25% and a net margin of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $939.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. Research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $41,074.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,801.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,551.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,801.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $141,935. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.