Weik Capital Management Sells 191 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Weik Capital Management lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,856,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,438,417,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,937,000 after buying an additional 364,029 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,081,348,000 after acquiring an additional 237,083 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $249.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

