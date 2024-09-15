Weik Capital Management Sells 200 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Weik Capital Management cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 111.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $191.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.32. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

