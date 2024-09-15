WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Holdings Cut by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of WesBanco worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 48,304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,620,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $161,908.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,405.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Hovde Group upped their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

