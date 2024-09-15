West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,170,007,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $741,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $690,530,000 after purchasing an additional 369,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $300,250,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,416. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.27 and its 200-day moving average is $339.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $413.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.