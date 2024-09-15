Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.