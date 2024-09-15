Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,758 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 315,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,901,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.05.

Western Digital Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of WDC opened at $65.02 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $178,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital



Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

