Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $172.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $172.00 and last traded at $171.89, with a volume of 234051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.90.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.63. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $1,160,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88,325 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

