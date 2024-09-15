Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 8,400.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Westlake by 66.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Westlake Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WLK stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $112.77 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.49 and its 200-day moving average is $148.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 105.53%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

