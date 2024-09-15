Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 target price (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.43.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $591.33 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $601.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $562.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

