Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

