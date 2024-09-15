Westover Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of ARM by 33.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ARM by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARM opened at $147.37 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $188.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.82. The firm has a market cap of $154.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.28.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC cut ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

