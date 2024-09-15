WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.58.

A number of research firms have commented on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get WEX alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WEX

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $198.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.75. WEX has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $964,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $964,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,477 shares of company stock worth $993,307. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.