Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 1.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $81,507,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.