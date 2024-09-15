WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Trading Down 2.9%

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). 77,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 683,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

WH Ireland Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.95. The stock has a market cap of £7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

About WH Ireland Group

(Get Free Report)

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management, wealth planning, and broking services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides investment management solutions and financial advisory services to retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WH Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.