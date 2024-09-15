Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.72

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.72 and traded as high as $13.45. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 318,394 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WSR

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $672.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Insider Transactions at Whitestone REIT

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $105,128.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.