Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,225 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth approximately $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,279,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair raised Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $307.43 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $319.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

