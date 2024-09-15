Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 620 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,150,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 150.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after purchasing an additional 960,094 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 1,715.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $144,844,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after buying an additional 120,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.32. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.