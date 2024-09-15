Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $230,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $364.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $366.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.