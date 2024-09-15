William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,864 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.88% of SM Energy worth $43,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 665.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in SM Energy by 66.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SM opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SM. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

