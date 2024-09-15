William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of Berry Global Group worth $37,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BERY opened at $65.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

