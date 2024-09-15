William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.15% of Ameris Bancorp worth $39,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $3,869,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 416,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 767,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

