William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $51.29 Million Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 418,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WFRD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.88.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $82.16 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

