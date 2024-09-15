William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Diodes worth $34,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 66.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DIOD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $132,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,086.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $132,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,086.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $91,787.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,660.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,921 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Further Reading

