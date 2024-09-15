William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136,479 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian National Railway worth $64,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $134,096,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $816,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.35.

CNI stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.55. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

