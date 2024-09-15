William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,822 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $41,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,310,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $21,032,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $17,645,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $13,730,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $10,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $646,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,195,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on ABM

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.