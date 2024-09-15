William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 389,954 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 389,954 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of CoStar Group worth $78,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

