William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 4,172 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,239,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $38,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 38.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $193,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Knowles Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE KN opened at $17.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

