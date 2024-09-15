William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 5,726 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,786,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $35,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $63,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $24.37 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

