William Richard White Sells 639 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $16,729.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, August 26th, William Richard White sold 75,159 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $2,045,076.39.

On Wednesday, July 24th, William Richard White sold 139,083 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $3,752,459.34.

On Tuesday, July 16th, William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $976,100.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97.

Akero Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after buying an additional 1,815,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after acquiring an additional 384,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 584,875 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on AKRO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

