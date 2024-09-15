Williams Financial LLC Invests $272,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $186.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $188.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

