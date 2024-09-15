Williams Financial LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,717,000 after buying an additional 159,003 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 134,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth $1,429,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
