Williams Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,904,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,193,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

OEF opened at $270.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.47. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $275.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

