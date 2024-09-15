Williams Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,823 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Walmart by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $647.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $74,215,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 610,843,318 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,610,048.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock worth $788,678,803 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

