Williams Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,082 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $56.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.