Williams Financial LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Comcast by 25,881.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after buying an additional 4,714,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.55 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

