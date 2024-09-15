Williams Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,269,000 after purchasing an additional 62,786 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,408.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOV opened at $187.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $189.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

