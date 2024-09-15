WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,256 shares during the quarter. Juniper Networks comprises about 1.2% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of Juniper Networks worth $18,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,417,000 after buying an additional 137,652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,646,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,509,000 after purchasing an additional 219,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,125,000 after purchasing an additional 114,795 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $3,947,279. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $39.06.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

