WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 182,595 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 754.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 182,595 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in KB Home were worth $14,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36. KB Home has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $88.31.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KB Home

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.