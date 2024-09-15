WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 14,753 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,753 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Mizuho reduced their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.15.

Workday Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $250.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total transaction of $1,915,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,990,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $12,240,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,563,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $1,915,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,990,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,402 shares of company stock valued at $107,992,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

