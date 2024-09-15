WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 335,680 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 335,680 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $20,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.4% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 81,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

