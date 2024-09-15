WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 745.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

SBUX opened at $98.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.