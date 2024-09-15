WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.52 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after buying an additional 244,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $536.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.76 and its 200-day moving average is $519.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.