WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $7.85 Million Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,349 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.26% of RXO worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RXO by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,489,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in RXO by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,646,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of RXO by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 45,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Stock Up 0.6 %

RXO stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. RXO’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RXO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

