WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,297 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.32% of PHINIA worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PHINIA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,896,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PHINIA news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $42,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,353.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on PHINIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

PHINIA Price Performance

PHINIA stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.27). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

