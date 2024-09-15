WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.94 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,326,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,125,000 after buying an additional 190,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,908,000 after purchasing an additional 761,104 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,680,000 after purchasing an additional 216,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $475,073,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $216.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.34. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $229.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

