WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $4.71 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,499 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.4 %

MCD opened at $296.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.89 and a 200-day moving average of $270.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.